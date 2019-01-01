About this product
These super tiny 14kt gold marijuana leaf studs measure 3/8".
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this brand
Delicate Raymond Jewelry
The Gold Leaf Collection by Delicate Raymond Jewelry has super cute gold marijuana charms embellished with tiny pearls and semi-precious stones. Interested in selling the Gold Leaf Collection in your shop? Email us for wholesale line sheets. Hosting a Cannabis themed event in California? We would love to join! Are you a Journalists, Blogger, or Social Media Influencer? We would love to hear from you! Email: delicateraymondjewelrybar@gmail.com IG: @delicateraymondjewelry