Black Russian (DS29) is the result of crossing two legendary indicas with potent medicinal effects; White Russian and a splendid Black Domina mother, a selection of the famous phenotype known as “domina”. The latter is a real jewel and well known among the best growers across Spain. It’s a very easy plant to cultivate as growth during the start of the flowering phase isn’t excessive. It’s compact yet well-branched, making it one of the great Indica yielders. It produces a large amount of flowers in very dense buds. One of this strain’s most desirable characteristics is that very few leaves grow between the buds. The flowers produce abundant fruity-smelling resin with citrussy and earthy notes probably due to its Afghan ancestry. The taste, which is denser than its smell, is very sweet and citrussy; like a fruit salad with lemon juice. The effect is markedly indica, relaxing and long-lasting, making this a highly recommended for medicinal usage. It’s also very rapid, immediately noticeable in its effects when inhaled whether smoked or vapourised. Furthermore, with Black Russian (DS29), a low tolerance is developed to its effects, meaning that it remains potent even if we only consume this strain of Cannabis during a long period.
Black Russian
Black Russian is an indica-dominant strain bred by Delicious Seeds, who created this strain by crossing a Black Domina mother with White Russian. Notes of mango and citrus collide with lemon candy to create a medley of sweet tropical aromas that burst from Black Russian’s compact buds. This strain is known for her potency and endurance, making Black Russian the perfect choice for either patients seeking long-lasting symptom relief or anyone in need of deep relaxation of both mind and body.