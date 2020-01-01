About this product

After eight years of travel and won over 40 awards in national and international canabica scene, in delicious seeds we have decided to celebrate with 4 collections very special for us. Each of the varieties that make up the collections has given us many joys at one time or another in our history. some are great champions and other best sellers, but they all have contributed to that after eight years we continue to work with the same enthusiasm as at the beginning. 1# - 3 x la diva - 3 x Il diavolo - 3 x Auto dark purple 2# - 3 x delicious candy auto - 3 x la bella afrodita - 3 x northern light blue auto