 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Seeds
  5. Honeybells

Honeybells

by Delicious Seeds

Write a review
Delicious Seeds Cannabis Seeds Honeybells
Delicious Seeds Cannabis Seeds Honeybells
Delicious Seeds Cannabis Seeds Honeybells

Buy Here

About this product

After more than two years research and development work, the Delicious Seeds R&D team presents its new strain of marihuana called Honeybells (DS34), which has high levels of CBD. Honeybells (DS34) is the result of crossing Caramelo (DS20) (Lavender x Lavender), a mainly sativa strain with great genetic diversity – Hawaiian, Afghan, Colombian and Mexican - and highly valued for its unmistakeable lavender taste and aroma, with Carmen, which is very rich in CBD. With ratios of 1:1, this plant is ideal for medicinal use as well as for those who want to combine its use with tasks requiring concentration. Owing to its THC-CBD ratio, this plant is only mildly psychoactive. Easy to grow and produces great yields – nearly 1g per watt indoors and 2kg outside. Honeybells has a very pleasant lime/lemon taste with floral notes and is the perfect choice for those looking for something fresh with high levels of CBD.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Delicious Seeds Logo
We are just passionate about this herb with ancestral use. We investigate new crosses and combinations, both in effect, flavor and aroma 💜🌱 #LifeIsDelicious