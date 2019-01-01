 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Jägg Kush

by Delicious Seeds

Jägg Kush (DS14) is the result of crossing a Sweet Warlock x Jaggen clone selected by Dr. knospe that is a hybrid of Jack Herer x Skunk, selected long ago and distributed as clone by German-speaking countries. The result is spectacular as the production of this plant reach very easily watt gram. This body plant will surprise you by its yield, taste, mental power and since it is one of the most potent strains of the current market. Jägg Kush (DS14) open your mind to new flavors and sensations in the cannabis world.

We are just passionate about this herb with ancestral use. We investigate new crosses and combinations, both in effect, flavor and aroma 💜🌱 #LifeIsDelicious