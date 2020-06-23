 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Seeds
  5. Northern Light Blue Auto

Northern Light Blue Auto

by Delicious Seeds

Write a review
Delicious Seeds Cannabis Seeds Northern Light Blue Auto
Delicious Seeds Cannabis Seeds Northern Light Blue Auto
Delicious Seeds Cannabis Seeds Northern Light Blue Auto
Delicious Seeds Cannabis Seeds Northern Light Blue Auto

Buy Here

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Northern Light Blue Auto (DS6) is the result of crossing a Northern Light auto and a Blueberry auto. Being a 3rd generation strain (a cross between 2 strains with autoflowering genes) makes this a highly evolved plant. This is mainly evident in its vegetative stage during which it develops much more vigorously and in the flowering stage, which is more abundant and better quality. The high growth potential of this generation of automatics can be appreciated throughout the life cycle. A medium-sized plant that can easily reach 70cm, it often grows up to a metre, and even more. It produces one large central bud and many other lateral ones. In northern latitudes it is a very attractive option for a summer crop while, in Mediterranean climes, two or three crops per season are very frequent. It has a subtle aroma of forest fruits (such as blueberries, strawberries and raspberries) with spicy notes. The taste is also very fruity with delicate earthy back notes. The effect of this strain is highly medicinal, ideal for alleviating chronic pain. A very pleasant sensation of well-being with moderate cerebral stimulation as well as a sedative effect ideal for long sessions of meditation and relax.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Delicious Seeds Logo
We are just passionate about this herb with ancestral use. We investigate new crosses and combinations, both in effect, flavor and aroma 💜🌱 #LifeIsDelicious