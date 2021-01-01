Mixed Gummies Delta 8 Hemp Extract Edibles
Five each of all four of our delicious flavors make up this fruit bowl of gummies. Try them all and find your favorite! 20 cubes with 25mg Delta 8 per piece, 500mg per package. Ingredients: Hemp Distillate, Cane Sugar, Glucose (corn), Water, Gelatin, Tartaric Acid, Natural Flavors, Spirulina (color) Grape juice powder (color) Elderberry juice (color), Beta-carotene (color), Ascorbic Acid.
Delta Alternatives
