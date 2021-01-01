 Loading…

Indica

Banana Candy Kush Delta 8 THC Cartridge

by Delta Effex

Delta Effex Concentrates Cartridges Banana Candy Kush Delta 8 THC Cartridge

About this product

While the lineage of this unique strain is still up for debate, it's the appealing banana-like flavor and scent that is so intriguing. Because this is a hybrid blend, consumers are more likely to be plunged into deep physical relaxation coupled with a way to kick back with your thoughts and just get lost in the moment. This strain is probably perfect for those chill hangout evenings with friends or just a nice way to get a little much-needed rest and relaxation. Suggested Use: 1-2 puffs to establish individual tolerance Ingredients: Delta 8 distillate and terpenes

About this brand

At Delta Effex, we strive to create the products from the best Delta 8 THC and Delta 10 THC. Our hope is that our THC products allow you to maintain your healthy lifestyle. We offer all natural - plant based - Delta 8 THC and Delta 10 THC products that are derived from hemp plants.

About this strain

Banana Candy

Banana Candy
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

