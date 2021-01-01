 Loading…

The Blue Dream Delta 8 THC Cartridge is a Sativa-dominant hybrid strain made by crossing Blueberry with Haze. Loved by many, Blue Dream produces a very balancing high followed by pleasant full-body relaxation. Light cerebral invigoration will sure to have your thoughts calmed but useful. With both euphoric and calming effects, Blue Dream is the perfect strain for any time of day or night. When used, notes of sweet berries are what keeps people coming back for more. Suggested Use: 1-2 Puffs to establish individual tolerance Ingredients: Delta 8 distillate and terpenes

At Delta Effex, we strive to create the products from the best Delta 8 THC and Delta 10 THC. Our hope is that our THC products allow you to maintain your healthy lifestyle. We offer all natural - plant based - Delta 8 THC and Delta 10 THC products that are derived from hemp plants.

Blue Dream

Blue Dream is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Blueberry with Haze. Blue Dream produces a balancing high accompanied by full-body relaxation with gentle cerebral invigoration. Novice and veteran consumers alike enjoy the calming and euphoric effects that Blue Dream provides. Consumers also love the flavor - which smells and tastes just like sweet berries. Medical marijuana patients say Blue Dream delivers swift relief from symptoms associated with pain, depression, and nausea. Growers say this strain is best suited to the Sea of Green Method and has an average flowering time of 67 days. Fun Fact: Blue Dream originated in California and has achieved legendary status among West Coast strains.

