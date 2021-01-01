About this product

The Blue Dream Delta 8 THC Cartridge is a Sativa-dominant hybrid strain made by crossing Blueberry with Haze. Loved by many, Blue Dream produces a very balancing high followed by pleasant full-body relaxation. Light cerebral invigoration will sure to have your thoughts calmed but useful. With both euphoric and calming effects, Blue Dream is the perfect strain for any time of day or night. When used, notes of sweet berries are what keeps people coming back for more. Suggested Use: 1-2 Puffs to establish individual tolerance Ingredients: Delta 8 distillate and terpenes