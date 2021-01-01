Blue Train Wreck Premium Delta-8 Pod
About this product
The Blue Train Wreck Delta 8 THC Pod is a Sativa dominant Hybrid blend that is a cross between Train Wreck and Blueberry Strains. When vaped, the main flavors are sweet blueberries with slight earthy nuances. Blue Train Wreck presents as uplifting and energetic with a euphoric body buzz to follow. Promoting energy and focus, Blue Train Wreck is perfect for those days when you just need to get things done! Ingredients: Delta 8 Distillate and Terpenes
About this brand
Delta Effex
About this strain
Blue Trainwreck
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
Blue Trainwreck is a sativa-dominant hybrid cross of Trainwreck and Blueberry. This strain, sometimes known as Blueberry Trainwreck, Blue Wreck, and Blue Train, is loved for its pleasurable blend of flavors and effects. It expresses trichome-laden, spade-shaped buds that are emerald green with amber hairs. Blue Trainwreck offers a sweet blueberry aroma, pungent earthy flavors, and effects that energize and focus. Utilize this hybrid to improve mood and combat fatigue.
