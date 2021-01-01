 Loading…

Hybrid

Blue Train Wreck Premium Delta-8 Pod

by Delta Effex

Delta Effex Concentrates Cartridges Blue Train Wreck Premium Delta-8 Pod

About this product

The Blue Train Wreck Delta 8 THC Pod is a Sativa dominant Hybrid blend that is a cross between Train Wreck and Blueberry Strains. When vaped, the main flavors are sweet blueberries with slight earthy nuances. Blue Train Wreck presents as uplifting and energetic with a euphoric body buzz to follow. Promoting energy and focus, Blue Train Wreck is perfect for those days when you just need to get things done! Ingredients: Delta 8 Distillate and Terpenes

About this brand

Delta Effex Logo
At Delta Effex, we strive to create the products from the best Delta 8 THC and Delta 10 THC. Our hope is that our THC products allow you to maintain your healthy lifestyle. We offer all natural - plant based - Delta 8 THC and Delta 10 THC products that are derived from hemp plants.

About this strain

Blue Trainwreck

Blue Trainwreck
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Blue Trainwreck is a sativa-dominant hybrid cross of Trainwreck and Blueberry. This strain, sometimes known as Blueberry Trainwreck, Blue Wreck, and Blue Train, is loved for its pleasurable blend of flavors and effects. It expresses trichome-laden, spade-shaped buds that are emerald green with amber hairs. Blue Trainwreck offers a sweet blueberry aroma, pungent earthy flavors, and effects that energize and focus. Utilize this hybrid to improve mood and combat fatigue. 

