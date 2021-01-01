 Loading…

Indica

Bubba OG Kush Premium Delta 8 THC Infused Hemp Flower

by Delta Effex

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Bubba OG Kush is a tried and true indica strain created by a cross between Bubba Kush and Ghost OG. This strain has a tantalizing sweet smell with peppery notes followed by a citrusy herbal taste. Bubba OG Kush is best for relaxing and socializing at the end of a long day. ﻿﻿Suggested use: Add 1/4g of flower into smoking apparatus. Ignite with flame and inhale 1-3 times. Wait 30 minutes before smoking again to establish individual tolerance.

About this brand

Delta Effex Logo
At Delta Effex, we strive to create the products from the best Delta 8 THC and Delta 10 THC. Our hope is that our THC products allow you to maintain your healthy lifestyle. We offer all natural - plant based - Delta 8 THC and Delta 10 THC products that are derived from hemp plants.

About this strain

Bubba OG

Bubba OG
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Myrcene

Bubba OG is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing Pre -98 Bubba Kush with Ghost OG. The result is a super potent, sweet smelling indica. This strain is ideal for relaxing and socializing. Bubba OG is used by medical marijuana patients to treat symptoms associated with insomnia, nausea, muscle spasms and pain.

