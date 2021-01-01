Bubba OG Kush Premium Delta 8 THC Infused Hemp Flower - PreRoll
About this product
Bubba OG Kush is a tried and true Indica strain created by a cross between Bubba Kush and Ghost OG. This strain has a tantalizing sweet smell with peppery notes followed by a citrusy herbal taste. Bubba OG Kush is best for relaxing and socializing at the end of a long day. Suggested use: Ignite with flame and inhale 1-3 times. Wait 30 minutes before smoking again to establish individual tolerance.
About this brand
Delta Effex
About this strain
Bubba OG
Terpenes
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
- Myrcene
Bubba OG, also known as "OG Bubba," is a popular indica marijuana strain made by crossing Pre -98 Bubba Kush with Ghost OG. The result is a super potent, sweet smelling indica. This strain is ideal for relaxing and socializing. Bubba OG is used by medical marijuana patients to treat symptoms associated with insomnia, nausea, muscle spasms and pain.
