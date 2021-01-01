 Loading…

Sativa

Guava Purp Premium Delta 8 THC Disposable

by Delta Effex

Delta Effex Vaping Vape Pens Guava Purp Premium Delta 8 THC Disposable

About this product

The Guava Purp Delta 8 THC Disposable stems from Purple Fig and guava strains. This Indica blend has a delicious tropical fruity flavor with undertones of herbs and grapes. Although this is an Indica strain, it's light sense of energy is a nice surprise. Don't worry, if you are looking for that well-known body high this strain has you covered there too. With such a unique euphoria, you may just get everything done on your to-do list and have just enough time to relax. Additional Information: Rechargeable, NOT Refillable, 280 mAh, no Light when plugged into charger = fully charged, white light while charging = still charging, red light = needs to be charged, white light while in use = working/activated. Ingredients: Delta 8 distillate and terpenes.

About this brand

Delta Effex Logo
At Delta Effex, we strive to create the products from the best Delta 8 THC and Delta 10 THC. Our hope is that our THC products allow you to maintain your healthy lifestyle. We offer all natural - plant based - Delta 8 THC and Delta 10 THC products that are derived from hemp plants.

About this strain

Guava

Guava
Terpenes
  Caryophyllene
  Limonene
  Pinene

A sativa-leaning hybrid from the Cookies Fam, Guava is a Gelato phenotype. Noted for its fruity and gassy aroma and flavor, this strain is great for anyone with a sweet tooth. Guava was selected and celebrated as a good strain to start the day with, so next time you have a busy Saturday, grab this strain to make it through.

 

