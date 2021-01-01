About this product

The Guava Purp Delta 8 THC Disposable stems from Purple Fig and guava strains. This Indica blend has a delicious tropical fruity flavor with undertones of herbs and grapes. Although this is an Indica strain, it's light sense of energy is a nice surprise. Don't worry, if you are looking for that well-known body high this strain has you covered there too. With such a unique euphoria, you may just get everything done on your to-do list and have just enough time to relax. Additional Information: Rechargeable, NOT Refillable, 280 mAh, no Light when plugged into charger = fully charged, white light while charging = still charging, red light = needs to be charged, white light while in use = working/activated. Ingredients: Delta 8 distillate and terpenes.