Hybrid

Pineapple Express Delta 8 THC Pearls

by Delta Effex

Delta Effex Dabbing Dab & Oil Rigs Pineapple Express Delta 8 THC Pearls

About this product

This Hybrid dominant blend tastes as good as it sounds. With a mouthwatering pineapple aroma, it will be hard to put down. Its effects may set in quickly accompanied by a powerful head rush and only mellow vibes. Pineapple Express is best used to get you in that right head space.

About this brand

At Delta Effex, we strive to create the products from the best Delta 8 THC and Delta 10 THC. Our hope is that our THC products allow you to maintain your healthy lifestyle. We offer all natural - plant based - Delta 8 THC and Delta 10 THC products that are derived from hemp plants.

About this strain

Pineapple Express

Pineapple Express
Terpenes
  Caryophyllene
  Myrcene
  Pinene

Pineapple Express combines the potent and flavorful forces of parent strains Trainwreck and Hawaiian. The smell is likened to fresh apple and mango, with a taste of pineapple, pine, and cedar. This hard-hitting hybrid provides a long-lasting energetic buzz perfect for productive afternoons and creative escapes.

