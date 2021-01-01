 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Edibles
  4. Candy
  5. Rainbow Pack Premium Delta 8 THC Gummies

Rainbow Pack Premium Delta 8 THC Gummies

by Delta Effex

Write a review
Delta Effex Edibles Candy Rainbow Pack Premium Delta 8 THC Gummies
Delta Effex Edibles Candy Rainbow Pack Premium Delta 8 THC Gummies

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Buy Here

About this product

These little guys pack a punch and leave you with both cerebral focus and an ultimate body high. At 20mg per gummy, these are perfect for use at any time of day. Take a gummy before bed or eat one to get your morning started for the ultimate addition to any day. Flavors: Strawberry, Green Apple, Mango, Blue Razz, & Mystery Suggested Use: Consume 1/2 of one gummy to start to establish individual tolerance. Increase dose in increments to reach the desired effect. Additional Information: • 10 gummies per pack • 20mg of delta-8 THC per gummy • 200mg total delta-8 THC per pack Ingredients: Corn syrup, Sugar, Water, Gelatin, Citric Acid, Natural Flavor, Pectin, Vegetable Oil & Carnuba Leaf Wax, Food Coloring, Natural Hemp Oil

About this brand

Delta Effex Logo
At Delta Effex, we strive to create the products from the best Delta 8 THC and Delta 10 THC. Our hope is that our THC products allow you to maintain your healthy lifestyle. We offer all natural - plant based - Delta 8 THC and Delta 10 THC products that are derived from hemp plants.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review