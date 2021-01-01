About this product

These little guys pack a punch and leave you with both cerebral focus and an ultimate body high. At 20mg per gummy, these are perfect for use at any time of day. Take a gummy before bed or eat one to get your morning started for the ultimate addition to any day. Flavors: Strawberry, Green Apple, Mango, Blue Razz, & Mystery Suggested Use: Consume 1/2 of one gummy to start to establish individual tolerance. Increase dose in increments to reach the desired effect. Additional Information: • 10 gummies per pack • 20mg of delta-8 THC per gummy • 200mg total delta-8 THC per pack Ingredients: Corn syrup, Sugar, Water, Gelatin, Citric Acid, Natural Flavor, Pectin, Vegetable Oil & Carnuba Leaf Wax, Food Coloring, Natural Hemp Oil