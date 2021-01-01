Razzberry Kush Delta 8 THC Cartridge
by Delta EffexWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
The Raspberry Kush Delta 8 THC cartridge is said to have been derived from Rasberry cough and cheese kush giving users an exceptional taste of berries and cream that is smooth and pleasant. When used, a sense of happiness and focus coupled with an enjoyable euphoria is sure to have you relaxing in a unique way. This indica strain is perfect for those days you just want to escape and relax. Suggested Use: 1-2 Puff te establish individual tolerance Ingredients: Delta 8 Distillate and Terpenes
About this brand
Delta Effex
About this strain
Raspberry Kush
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
Raspberry Kush is a great-tasting indica strain whose raspberries and cream aroma will keep you coming back for more. This strain may leave newer consumers feeling pretty lazy, but many find this Kush to be a creative flower, making it great for music, art, and talking with friends.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.