 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Razzberry Kush Delta 8 THC Cartridge
Indica

Razzberry Kush Delta 8 THC Cartridge

by Delta Effex

Write a review
Delta Effex Concentrates Cartridges Razzberry Kush Delta 8 THC Cartridge

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Buy Here

About this product

The Raspberry Kush Delta 8 THC cartridge is said to have been derived from Rasberry cough and cheese kush giving users an exceptional taste of berries and cream that is smooth and pleasant. When used, a sense of happiness and focus coupled with an enjoyable euphoria is sure to have you relaxing in a unique way. This indica strain is perfect for those days you just want to escape and relax. Suggested Use: 1-2 Puff te establish individual tolerance Ingredients: Delta 8 Distillate and Terpenes

About this brand

Delta Effex Logo
At Delta Effex, we strive to create the products from the best Delta 8 THC and Delta 10 THC. Our hope is that our THC products allow you to maintain your healthy lifestyle. We offer all natural - plant based - Delta 8 THC and Delta 10 THC products that are derived from hemp plants.

About this strain

Raspberry Kush

Raspberry Kush
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Raspberry Kush is a great-tasting indica strain whose raspberries and cream aroma will keep you coming back for more. This strain may leave newer consumers feeling pretty lazy, but many find this Kush to be a creative flower, making it great for music, art, and talking with friends.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review