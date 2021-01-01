Sour Diesel Premium Delta 8 THC Infused Hemp Flower
by Delta EffexWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Sour Diesel has been a fan favorite since the 1990s and for good reason. This sativa strain gets its name from the very pungent diesel-like smell that is sensed immediately upon opening the bag. The uplifting dreamy cerebral effects make this strain the perfect choice when you need to have a clear mind and have your creative juices flowing. No couchlock with this strain, expect to get everything on your to-do list done and then some!
About this brand
Delta Effex
About this strain
Sour Diesel
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Myrcene
- Limonene
Sour Diesel, also known as "Sour D" and "Sour Deez," is a popular sativa marijuana strain made by crossing Chemdawg and Super Skunk. Sour Diesel effects are dreamy, cerebral, fast-acting and energizing. This strain features a pungent flavor profile that smells like diesel. Medical marijuana patients choose Sour Diesel to help relieve symptoms associated with depression, pain, and stress. Growers say this strain grows best in a dry, outdoor climate and has a flowering time of 77 days. Fun fact: Sour Diesel first became popular in the early 1990s and has been legendary ever since.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.