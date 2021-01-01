 Loading…

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Sour Diesel Premium Delta 8 THC Infused Hemp Flower PreRoll
Sativa

Sour Diesel Premium Delta 8 THC Infused Hemp Flower PreRoll

by Delta Effex

Delta Effex Cannabis Pre-rolls Sour Diesel Premium Delta 8 THC Infused Hemp Flower PreRoll

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Sour Diesel has been a fan favorite since the 1990s and for good reason. This sativa strain gets its name from the very pungent diesel-like smell that is sensed immediately upon opening the bag. The uplifting dreamy cerebral effects make this strain the perfect choice when you need to have a clear mind and have your creative juices flowing. No couchlock with this strain, expect to get everything on your to-do list done and then some! ﻿﻿Suggested use: Ignite with flame and inhale 1-3 times. Wait 30 minutes before smoking again to establish individual tolerance.

About this brand

At Delta Effex, we strive to create the products from the best Delta 8 THC and Delta 10 THC. Our hope is that our THC products allow you to maintain your healthy lifestyle. We offer all natural - plant based - Delta 8 THC and Delta 10 THC products that are derived from hemp plants.

About this strain

Sour Diesel

Sour Diesel
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Limonene

Sour Diesel, aka Sour D, is a sativa marijuana strain made by crossing Chemdawg and Super Skunk. Sour Diesel produces dreamy cerebral effects that are fast-acting and energizing. This strain features a pungent flavor profile that smells like diesel. Medical marijuana patients choose Sour Diesel to help relieve symptoms associated with depression, pain, and stress. Growers say this strain grows best in a dry, outdoor climate and has a flowering time of 77 days. Fun fact: Sour Diesel first became popular in the early 1990s and has been legendary ever since.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review