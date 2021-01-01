About this product

The Strawberry Cough Delta 8 THC Cartridge is known for its sweet smell of fresh strawberries and an expanding sensation that can make even the most seasoned consumer cough, Strawberry Cough is a potent strain with mysterious genetic origins. The skunky, berry flavors will capture your senses while the cerebral, uplifting effects provide an aura of euphoria that is sure to leave a smile on your face. Strawberry Cough is a great solution in times of elevated stress, or you just need something extra to get you through your day. Suggested Use: 1-2 Puffs to establish individual tolerance Ingredients: Delta 8 Distillate and terpenes