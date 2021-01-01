 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Sunset Sherbet Premium Delta 8 THC Pod
Hybrid

Sunset Sherbet Premium Delta 8 THC Pod

by Delta Effex

Write a review
Delta Effex Concentrates Cartridges Sunset Sherbet Premium Delta 8 THC Pod

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Buy Here

About this product

The Sunset Sherbet Delta 8 THC Pod is a sweet berry and candy-like Indica blend that stems from the ever-famous GSC strain. This Indica blend exhibits full-body effects paired with a jolt of cerebral energy for those days of just needing to clear your head and relax. Ingredients: Delta 8 Distillate and Terpenes

About this brand

Delta Effex Logo
At Delta Effex, we strive to create the products from the best Delta 8 THC and Delta 10 THC. Our hope is that our THC products allow you to maintain your healthy lifestyle. We offer all natural - plant based - Delta 8 THC and Delta 10 THC products that are derived from hemp plants.

About this strain

Sherbert

Sherbert
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

Heir to the GSC throne is Sherbert, also known as Sherbet and/or Sunset Sherbert, an indica-leaning hybrid with intoxicatingly potent effects. Bred by Mr. Sherbinski, Sherbert inherits the genetic lineage of its GSC parent, whose ancestors include the famed OG Kush, Cherry Pie, and Durban Poison. Crossed with Pink Panties, Sherbert exhibits powerful full-body effects elevated by a jolt of cerebral energy. A complex aroma colors Sherbert with notes of skunky citrus, sweet berry, and that candy-like smell redolent of its GSC parent. Stress, tension, and sour moods melt away with the carefree mindset and physical relaxation that comes with this rich hybrid.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review