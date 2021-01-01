Tropical Zkittlez Delta 8 THC Dabs
About this product
This Indica dominant blend tastes as good as it sounds. With a mouthwatering fruity aroma, it will be hard to put down. Its effects may set in quickly accompanied by a powerful head rush and only relaxing vibes. Tropical Zkittlez is best used at the end of a long hard day. Additional Product Information: • Shatter • 1 Gram **This Product Contains Less Than 0.3% THC Content**
About this brand
Delta Effex
About this strain
Zkittlez
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Humulene
- Linalool
Zkittlez, also known as "Skittles," "Skittlz," and "Island Skittles" is an indica marijuana strain bred from a mix of Grape Ape and Grapefruit that is crossed with another undisclosed strain. This candy-flavored strain was bred by 3rd Gen Family and Terp Hogz. Zkittlez won 1st Place at the 2016 Emerald Cup and has placed in several Cannabis Cups in San Francisco and Michigan. This strain features chunky colas that explode in a spectrum of light green hues and emit a sweet, tropical blend of fruit flavors. The effects of Zkittlez are calming, leaving consumers focused, alert, and happy while relaxing the body to help unwind any time of day.
