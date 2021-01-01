Watermelon Zkittle Premium Delta 8 THC Disposable
by Delta EffexWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
This Indica dominant Watermelon Zkittle Delta 8 THC Disposable tastes as good as it sounds. With a mouthwatering fruity aroma, it will be hard to put down. Its effects may set in quickly accompanied by a powerful head rush and only relaxing vibes. Watermelon Zkittlez is best used at the end of a long hard day. Additional Information: Rechargeable, NOT Refillable, 280 mAh, no Light when plugged into charger = fully charged, white light while charging = still charging, red light = needs to be charged, white light while in use = working/activated Ingredients: Delta 8 distillate and Terpenes.
About this brand
Delta Effex
About this strain
Watermelon Zkittlez
Terpenes
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
- Linalool
Watermelon Zkittlez is the indica-dominant cross of the hugely popular Zkittlez and Watermelon. It offers a wonderful fruity aroma and flavor profile that is mouthwateringly scrumptious. Its high may set in quick, delivering a powerful, head-rushing euphoria. With its heavy effects, Watermelon Zkittlez is best reserved for the end of the day.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.