Grape Ape Dart: 1000mg Rechargeable Disposable Delta 8 Vape Pen

by Delta Munchies

About this product

Expand your lungs to the wonderful world of grape ape. With a delectable range from rich to sweet, this flavorful pen will take you higher than you’ve been before. - 1000mg - Derived from 100% legal American Hemp - Contains strain-specific terpenes - Rechargeable - Solvent Free - 3rd Party Full Panel Laboratory tested to ensure safety and potency - Free shipping on all orders Providing the highest-quality delta 8 vape option on the market. The Delta Munchies Dart is a rechargeable vape pen that delivers approximately 1000mg of 100% hemp-derived delta 8 THC. Combine this with a smooth and rich flavorful profile made from the finest hemp that American soil has to offer, and you’ve got a delta 8 vape indulgence that has to be experienced to be believed!

About this brand

Based out of Los Angeles, CA, our free-thinking vision has long been to merge the rebellious, uplifted, and free-spirited vitality of cannabis culture into a fun, accessible, and exciting approach for all audiences. Delta Munchies was created to see this vision come to fruition, with zero compromises in quality, integrity, and creativity. As a brand, Delta Munchies seeks to educate and inform consumers about the quality and safety protocols that are being met along with proper practices that sometimes aren't apparent in the industry. Our delta 8 is made here at home and is derived from 100% American hemp. By using third-party full panel DEA-certified lab tests, we ensure that our audience enjoys the cleanest and most potent delta 8 on the market. We do this modestly and respectfully but with a firm belief that quality and safety are the most critical responsibilities for a healthy brand. Putting these values into play pushes us to achieve our best. We invite you to join us to experience the wonderful world of delta 8 and see all the benefits it can bring to you.

