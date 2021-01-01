Mango Tincture: 1000mg Delta 8 Tincture
About this product
Give your mouth the royal treatment with the sweet exotic taste of mango. This popular stone fruit is now reinvented into a liquid form packed full of high-quality delta-8 ready to be infused with your favorite juice or cocktail. Each drop is loaded with a tropical flavor indulgence that will redefine the meaning of “stoned” fruit. - 1000mg delta-8/30ml bottle - Vegan - Gluten free - Paraben free - Made with coconut MCT oil and flavoring with no unnecessary additives - 3rd party full panel lab tested for safety and potency - Free shipping on all orders Providing the highest-quality delta 8 vape option on the market. Delta Munchies tinctures come compact and accessible in a 30 ml bottle containing 1000mg of delta 8. This vegan and gluten free tincture is fast acting and potent. Combined with natural terpenes and a rich flavor profile derived from 100% American hemp, these tinctures will dive you into a world of calm and relaxation.
About this brand
Delta Munchies
