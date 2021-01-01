 Loading…

Mango Tincture: 1000mg Delta 8 Tincture

by Delta Munchies

Delta Munchies Delta-8 THC Other Products Containing Delta-8 THC Mango Tincture: 1000mg Delta 8 Tincture

About this product

Give your mouth the royal treatment with the sweet exotic taste of mango. This popular stone fruit is now reinvented into a liquid form packed full of high-quality delta-8 ready to be infused with your favorite juice or cocktail. Each drop is loaded with a tropical flavor indulgence that will redefine the meaning of "stoned" fruit. - 1000mg delta-8/30ml bottle - Vegan - Gluten free - Paraben free - Made with coconut MCT oil and flavoring with no unnecessary additives - 3rd party full panel lab tested for safety and potency - Free shipping on all orders Providing the highest-quality delta 8 vape option on the market. Delta Munchies tinctures come compact and accessible in a 30 ml bottle containing 1000mg of delta 8. This vegan and gluten free tincture is fast acting and potent. Combined with natural terpenes and a rich flavor profile derived from 100% American hemp, these tinctures will dive you into a world of calm and relaxation.

About this brand

Based out of Los Angeles, CA, our free-thinking vision has long been to merge the rebellious, uplifted, and free-spirited vitality of cannabis culture into a fun, accessible, and exciting approach for all audiences. Delta Munchies was created to see this vision come to fruition, with zero compromises in quality, integrity, and creativity. As a brand, Delta Munchies seeks to educate and inform consumers about the quality and safety protocols that are being met along with proper practices that sometimes aren't apparent in the industry. Our delta 8 is made here at home and is derived from 100% American hemp. By using third-party full panel DEA-certified lab tests, we ensure that our audience enjoys the cleanest and most potent delta 8 on the market. We do this modestly and respectfully but with a firm belief that quality and safety are the most critical responsibilities for a healthy brand. Putting these values into play pushes us to achieve our best. We invite you to join us to experience the wonderful world of delta 8 and see all the benefits it can bring to you.

