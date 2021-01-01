Melon Dreams Dart: 1000mg Rechargeable Disposable Delta 8 Vape Pen
by Delta MunchiesWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Meet the vape of your dreams. Enjoy a mood-enhancing experience with a Melon Dreams Dart that was designed to transport you to a state of euphoria and relaxation. - 1000mg - Derived from 100% legal American Hemp - Contains strain-specific terpenes - Rechargeable - Solvent Free - 3rd Party Full Panel Laboratory tested to ensure safety and potency - Free shipping on all orders Providing the highest-quality delta 8 vape option on the market. The Delta Munchies Dart is a rechargeable vape pen that delivers approximately 1000mg of 100% hemp-derived delta 8 THC. Combine this with a smooth and rich flavorful profile made from the finest hemp that American soil has to offer, and you’ve got a delta 8 vape indulgence that has to be experienced to be believed!
About this brand
Delta Munchies
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.