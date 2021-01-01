 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Delta-8 THC
  4. Other products containing delta-8 THC
  5. Zaza OG: 1.5 Gram Delta 8 Preroll

Zaza OG: 1.5 Gram Delta 8 Preroll

by Delta Munchies

Write a review
Delta Munchies Delta-8 THC Other Products Containing Delta-8 THC Zaza OG: 1.5 Gram Delta 8 Preroll

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Buy Here

About this product

This top-tier indica strain brings an exotic rendition into the world of delta 8. ZaZa OG’s combination of rich flavors and exotic buds is put on display with every hit. The clean and smooth taste will transport you into a grounded state that’ll take the edge off, all the while deepening and calming your senses. Experience relaxation in every breath. - 1.5+ gram pre-roll - 100mg+ of delta-8 THC oil - Hybrid - Full spectrum USA made hemp - 3rd party full panel lab tested for safety and potency - Free shipping on all orders Full spectrum hemp flower-filled pre-roll containing hemp-derived Delta-8 THC distillate and a rich blend of natural terpenes.

About this brand

Delta Munchies Logo
Based out of Los Angeles, CA, our free-thinking vision has long been to merge the rebellious, uplifted, and free-spirited vitality of cannabis culture into a fun, accessible, and exciting approach for all audiences. Delta Munchies was created to see this vision come to fruition, with zero compromises in quality, integrity, and creativity. As a brand, Delta Munchies seeks to educate and inform consumers about the quality and safety protocols that are being met along with proper practices that sometimes aren't apparent in the industry. Our delta 8 is made here at home and is derived from 100% American hemp. By using third-party full panel DEA-certified lab tests, we ensure that our audience enjoys the cleanest and most potent delta 8 on the market. We do this modestly and respectfully but with a firm belief that quality and safety are the most critical responsibilities for a healthy brand. Putting these values into play pushes us to achieve our best. We invite you to join us to experience the wonderful world of delta 8 and see all the benefits it can bring to you.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review