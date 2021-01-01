Gelato Anytime CBD:Delta-9:Delta-8 THC Cartridge 0.5g
Our CBD:Δ9:Δ8 Anytime Hybrid formulation provides an instant boost in creativity, relaxation, and superior focus. This unique formulation helps prevent the ‘scatter-brain’ and ‘foggy-head’ that users can feel after ingesting delta 9-THC by itself, the main psychoactive compound found in cannabis. Utilizing a 9:4:3 split between CBD, delta 9-THC, and delta 8-THC, this Anytime Hybrid formulation works great for giving customers that renewed look at existing problems, boosts in creativity, and a clear head to go along with it. The CBD:Δ9:Δ8 line from DeltaCann is perfect for patients and customers who want all the benefits and advantages of cannabis, with a minimal amount of unwanted side-effects, such as anxiety, paranoia, and overstimulation. Make sure to check out the rest of the products from our CBD:Δ9:Δ8 line, such as our Daytime and Nighttime cartridges!
Deltacann
Gelato
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
- Humulene
Gelato, aka Larry Bird, is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Sunset Sherbet and Thin Mint Girl Scout Cookies. The effects of Gelato produce a euphoric high accompanied by strong feelings of relaxation. Consumers say the physical sensation comes on strong, but many find themselves still mentally agile enough to stay productive and creative during the day. Gelato gets its name from the fruity, dessert-like aroma it smells like. Novice consumers may want to approach this THC Powerhouse with caution, but those armed with a high THC tolerance will delight in the heavy-handed effects of this strain. Medical marijuana patients choose Gelato to help relieve symptoms associated with pain, fatigue, and insomnia. Growers say this strain produces buds that bloom in dark purple hues and is illuminated by fiery orange hairs and a shining white coat of crystal resin. Consumers can rejoice knowing that there are mutliple varities of this much-treasured strain, including Gelato #33, Gelato #41, Gelato #45, and Gelato #3. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Gelato before, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
