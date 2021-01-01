About this product

Our CBD:Δ9:Δ8 Anytime Hybrid formulation provides an instant boost in creativity, relaxation, and superior focus. This unique formulation helps prevent the ‘scatter-brain’ and ‘foggy-head’ that users can feel after ingesting delta 9-THC by itself, the main psychoactive compound found in cannabis. Utilizing a 9:4:3 split between CBD, delta 9-THC, and delta 8-THC, this Anytime Hybrid formulation works great for giving customers that renewed look at existing problems, boosts in creativity, and a clear head to go along with it. The CBD:Δ9:Δ8 line from DeltaCann is perfect for patients and customers who want all the benefits and advantages of cannabis, with a minimal amount of unwanted side-effects, such as anxiety, paranoia, and overstimulation. Make sure to check out the rest of the products from our CBD:Δ9:Δ8 line, such as our Daytime and Nighttime cartridges!