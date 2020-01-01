 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD topicals
  5. CBD Cream for Pain 750mg + 300mg of Additional Cannabinoids

CBD Cream for Pain 750mg + 300mg of Additional Cannabinoids

by Deluxe Leaf

$69.99MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

Our CBD Cream for Pain is a new formulated roll on gel for pain. It can be used in areas where there is pain and sore muscles. With the combination of CBD it helps with pain relief

About this brand

Deluxe Leaf Logo
At Deluxe Leaf we believe in healing through transparency. The naturally derived cannabinoids and terpenes in our formula provide a comprehensive synergistic effect exclusive to Deluxe Leaf products.