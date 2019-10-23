martinezjose
on October 23rd, 2019
Great product definitely works and Im about due for a refill
$84.99MSRP
For CBD beginners, the Deluxe Leaf 500mg full spectrum CBD oil tincture is our entry level CBD hemp oil tincture and contains the same CBD oil benefits as our high-dose cannabidiol tinctures. We created this 500mg full spectrum CBD oil tincture to introduce our customers to the quality of hemp oil products. We utilize CO2 extraction solely on Hemp Flower – not biomass – to ensure unrivaled quality and that a Full Spectrum of cannabinoids exists within our CBD Oil. Our products are truly Full Spectrum in that they contain over Six additional cannabinoids including: CBDa, CBDv, CBC, CBCa, CBN, and CBG in bioavailable quantities.
on October 21st, 2019
So glad I tried this one. Taste great and helped me with sleep and pain
on October 18th, 2019
Also helped me out with my digestive issues, use it first thing in the morning.