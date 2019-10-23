 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD oil
  5. Deluxe Leaf Natural Mint Tea Full Spectrum CBD 500mg + 200mg of Additional Cannabinoids

Deluxe Leaf Natural Mint Tea Full Spectrum CBD 500mg + 200mg of Additional Cannabinoids

by Deluxe Leaf

Skip to Reviews
5.022
Deluxe Leaf Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Oil Deluxe Leaf Natural Mint Tea Full Spectrum CBD 500mg + 200mg of Additional Cannabinoids
Deluxe Leaf Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Oil Deluxe Leaf Natural Mint Tea Full Spectrum CBD 500mg + 200mg of Additional Cannabinoids
Deluxe Leaf Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Oil Deluxe Leaf Natural Mint Tea Full Spectrum CBD 500mg + 200mg of Additional Cannabinoids
Deluxe Leaf Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Oil Deluxe Leaf Natural Mint Tea Full Spectrum CBD 500mg + 200mg of Additional Cannabinoids
Deluxe Leaf Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Oil Deluxe Leaf Natural Mint Tea Full Spectrum CBD 500mg + 200mg of Additional Cannabinoids

$84.99MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

For CBD beginners, the Deluxe Leaf 500mg full spectrum CBD oil tincture is our entry level CBD hemp oil tincture and contains the same CBD oil benefits as our high-dose cannabidiol tinctures. We created this 500mg full spectrum CBD oil tincture to introduce our customers to the quality of hemp oil products. We utilize CO2 extraction solely on Hemp Flower – not biomass – to ensure unrivaled quality and that a Full Spectrum of cannabinoids exists within our CBD Oil. Our products are truly Full Spectrum in that they contain over Six additional cannabinoids including: CBDa, CBDv, CBC, CBCa, CBN, and CBG in bioavailable quantities.

22 customer reviews

Show all
5.022

write a review

martinezjose

Great product definitely works and Im about due for a refill

solmej1

So glad I tried this one. Taste great and helped me with sleep and pain

oscarjaime

Also helped me out with my digestive issues, use it first thing in the morning.

About this brand

Deluxe Leaf Logo
At Deluxe Leaf we believe in healing through transparency. The naturally derived cannabinoids and terpenes in our formula provide a comprehensive synergistic effect exclusive to Deluxe Leaf products.