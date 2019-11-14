About this product

For CBD beginners, the Deluxe Leaf 500mg full spectrum CBD oil tincture is our entry level CBD hemp oil tincture and contains the same CBD oil benefits as our high-dose cannabidiol tinctures. We created this 500mg full spectrum CBD oil tincture to introduce our customers to the quality of hemp oil products. We utilize CO2 extraction solely on Hemp Flower – not biomass – to ensure unrivaled quality and that a Full Spectrum of cannabinoids exists within our CBD Oil. Our products are truly Full Spectrum in that they contain over Six additional cannabinoids including: CBDa, CBDv, CBC, CBCa, CBN and CBG in bioavailable quantities.