Mr.DS
on November 14th, 2019
I was skeptical but surprised to say CBD does help my chronic knee pain. I have had issues from running track. If anyone is curious about the flavor, I enjoy its hint of passion fruit.
For CBD beginners, the Deluxe Leaf 500mg full spectrum CBD oil tincture is our entry level CBD hemp oil tincture and contains the same CBD oil benefits as our high-dose cannabidiol tinctures. We created this 500mg full spectrum CBD oil tincture to introduce our customers to the quality of hemp oil products. We utilize CO2 extraction solely on Hemp Flower – not biomass – to ensure unrivaled quality and that a Full Spectrum of cannabinoids exists within our CBD Oil. Our products are truly Full Spectrum in that they contain over Six additional cannabinoids including: CBDa, CBDv, CBC, CBCa, CBN and CBG in bioavailable quantities.
on October 3rd, 2019
i love this taste, and this helps me with my anxiety and stress. so glad i found it.
on October 3rd, 2019
This stuff is great