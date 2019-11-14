 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD tinctures
  5. Deluxe Leaf Passion Fruit Full Spectrum CBD 500mg + 200mg of Additional Cannabinoids

Deluxe Leaf Passion Fruit Full Spectrum CBD 500mg + 200mg of Additional Cannabinoids

by Deluxe Leaf

$84.99MSRP

About this product

For CBD beginners, the Deluxe Leaf 500mg full spectrum CBD oil tincture is our entry level CBD hemp oil tincture and contains the same CBD oil benefits as our high-dose cannabidiol tinctures. We created this 500mg full spectrum CBD oil tincture to introduce our customers to the quality of hemp oil products. We utilize CO2 extraction solely on Hemp Flower – not biomass – to ensure unrivaled quality and that a Full Spectrum of cannabinoids exists within our CBD Oil. Our products are truly Full Spectrum in that they contain over Six additional cannabinoids including: CBDa, CBDv, CBC, CBCa, CBN and CBG in bioavailable quantities.

Mr.DS

I was skeptical but surprised to say CBD does help my chronic knee pain. I have had issues from running track. If anyone is curious about the flavor, I enjoy its hint of passion fruit.

jimej1879

i love this taste, and this helps me with my anxiety and stress. so glad i found it.

About this brand

At Deluxe Leaf we believe in healing through transparency. The naturally derived cannabinoids and terpenes in our formula provide a comprehensive synergistic effect exclusive to Deluxe Leaf products.