 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD oil
  5. Deluxe Leaf Unflavored Full Spectrum CBD 1500mg + 600mg of Additional Cannabinoids

Deluxe Leaf Unflavored Full Spectrum CBD 1500mg + 600mg of Additional Cannabinoids

by Deluxe Leaf

Skip to Reviews
5.023
Deluxe Leaf Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Oil Deluxe Leaf Unflavored Full Spectrum CBD 1500mg + 600mg of Additional Cannabinoids
Deluxe Leaf Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Oil Deluxe Leaf Unflavored Full Spectrum CBD 1500mg + 600mg of Additional Cannabinoids
Deluxe Leaf Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Oil Deluxe Leaf Unflavored Full Spectrum CBD 1500mg + 600mg of Additional Cannabinoids
Deluxe Leaf Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Oil Deluxe Leaf Unflavored Full Spectrum CBD 1500mg + 600mg of Additional Cannabinoids
Deluxe Leaf Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Oil Deluxe Leaf Unflavored Full Spectrum CBD 1500mg + 600mg of Additional Cannabinoids

$219.99MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

This high-dose and high-potency CBD hemp oil tincture contains 50mg of cannabinoids per 1 ML of hemp oil making it the best CBD oil for anxiety, mild pain, stress and discomfort. The Deluxe Leaf 1500mg CBD oil tincture is one of the higher doses of CBD oil for sale online and our best selling CBD product. We utilize CO2 extraction solely on Hemp Flower – not Biomass – to ensure unrivaled quality and that a Full Spectrum of cannabinoids exists within our CBD Oil. Our products are truly Full Spectrum in that they contain over Six additional cannabinoids including: CBDa, CBDv, CBC, CBCa, CBN and CBG in bioavailable quantities.

23 customer reviews

Show all
5.023

write a review

lovesasmith

My sleep has improved need to get another bottle now

madrinadepilo

I started taking this for my anxiety and insomnia and it has made such a difference.

petergiboyeaux

I use this when I cant sleep, really powerful and worth the price.

About this brand

Deluxe Leaf Logo
At Deluxe Leaf we believe in healing through transparency. The naturally derived cannabinoids and terpenes in our formula provide a comprehensive synergistic effect exclusive to Deluxe Leaf products.