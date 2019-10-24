About this product

This high-dose and high-potency CBD hemp oil tincture contains 50mg of cannabinoids per 1 ML of hemp oil making it the best CBD oil for anxiety, mild pain, stress and discomfort. The Deluxe Leaf 1500mg CBD oil tincture is one of the higher doses of CBD oil for sale online and our best selling CBD product. We utilize CO2 extraction solely on Hemp Flower – not Biomass – to ensure unrivaled quality and that a Full Spectrum of cannabinoids exists within our CBD Oil. Our products are truly Full Spectrum in that they contain over Six additional cannabinoids including: CBDa, CBDv, CBC, CBCa, CBN and CBG in bioavailable quantities.