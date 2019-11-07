MonteR14
on November 7th, 2019
I have been looking around and find for the quality deluxe leaf has a great price. I am on my second bottle and cant get over how much it has helped me with my chronic knee pain.
$84.99MSRP
For CBD beginners, the Deluxe Leaf 500mg full spectrum CBD oil tincture is our entry level CBD hemp oil tincture and contains the same CBD oil benefits as our high-dose cannabidiol tinctures. We created this 500mg full spectrum CBD oil tincture to introduce our customers to the quality of hemp oil products. We utilize CO2 extraction solely on Hemp Flower – not biomass – to ensure unrivaled quality and that a Full Spectrum of cannabinoids exists within our CBD Oil. Our products are truly Full Spectrum in that they contain over Six additional cannabinoids including: CBDa, CBDv, CBC, CBCa, CBN, and CBG in bioavailable quantities.
on November 7th, 2019
on October 30th, 2019
Recommended to me for joint pain relief, not only did it provide the relief I was looking for but it also helped me to fall asleep and stay asleep.
on October 25th, 2019
After a days work the cbd really works for sore and tired joints