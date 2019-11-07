 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD oil
  5. Deluxe Leaf Unflavored Full Spectrum CBD 500mg + 200mg of Additional Cannabinoids

Deluxe Leaf Unflavored Full Spectrum CBD 500mg + 200mg of Additional Cannabinoids

by Deluxe Leaf

Deluxe Leaf Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Oil Deluxe Leaf Unflavored Full Spectrum CBD 500mg + 200mg of Additional Cannabinoids

$84.99MSRP

About this product

For CBD beginners, the Deluxe Leaf 500mg full spectrum CBD oil tincture is our entry level CBD hemp oil tincture and contains the same CBD oil benefits as our high-dose cannabidiol tinctures. We created this 500mg full spectrum CBD oil tincture to introduce our customers to the quality of hemp oil products. We utilize CO2 extraction solely on Hemp Flower – not biomass – to ensure unrivaled quality and that a Full Spectrum of cannabinoids exists within our CBD Oil. Our products are truly Full Spectrum in that they contain over Six additional cannabinoids including: CBDa, CBDv, CBC, CBCa, CBN, and CBG in bioavailable quantities.

MonteR14

I have been looking around and find for the quality deluxe leaf has a great price. I am on my second bottle and cant get over how much it has helped me with my chronic knee pain.

YsraelSandoval

Recommended to me for joint pain relief, not only did it provide the relief I was looking for but it also helped me to fall asleep and stay asleep.

jerryboygon

After a days work the cbd really works for sore and tired joints

About this brand

At Deluxe Leaf we believe in healing through transparency. The naturally derived cannabinoids and terpenes in our formula provide a comprehensive synergistic effect exclusive to Deluxe Leaf products.