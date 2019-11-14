 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Terpenes
  5. Grandaddy Purp 350 mg Full Spectrum CBD Vape .5ML

Grandaddy Purp 350 mg Full Spectrum CBD Vape .5ML

by Deluxe Leaf

Skip to Reviews
5.040
Deluxe Leaf Concentrates Terpenes Grandaddy Purp 350 mg Full Spectrum CBD Vape .5ML
Deluxe Leaf Concentrates Terpenes Grandaddy Purp 350 mg Full Spectrum CBD Vape .5ML
Deluxe Leaf Concentrates Terpenes Grandaddy Purp 350 mg Full Spectrum CBD Vape .5ML
Deluxe Leaf Concentrates Terpenes Grandaddy Purp 350 mg Full Spectrum CBD Vape .5ML
Deluxe Leaf Concentrates Terpenes Grandaddy Purp 350 mg Full Spectrum CBD Vape .5ML

$39.99MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

Precisely blended with full spectrum CBD oil and flavored with an all-natural terpene profile, our cartridges contain a potent combination of collaboratively optimized cannabinoids including CBD, CBDa, CBDv, CBC, CBCa, CBG, and CBN taking advantage of the full entourage effect and allowing you to modulate your CBD experience to your liking. Our vape oils will satisfy and relax you, while providing the all natural tangy taste that lets you know our oil is THE FULL SPECTRUM vape oil cartridge for you.

40 customer reviews

Show all
5.040

write a review

camilo420h

It is amazing!!! best flavour ever!!!! plus it works excellent!! no more headhaches every night!!!!!

YsraelSandoval

Works fast, great and worth the money

About this strain

Granddaddy Purple

Granddaddy Purple
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

Introduced in 2003 by Ken Estes, Granddaddy Purple (or GDP) is a famous indica cross of Purple Urkle and Big Bud. This California staple inherits a complex grape and berry aroma from its Purple Urkle parent, while Big Bud passes on its oversized, compact bud structure. GDP flowers bloom in shades of deep purple, a contrasting backdrop for its snow-like dusting of white crystal resin.

Its potent effects are clearly detectable in both mind and body, delivering a fusion of cerebral euphoria and physical relaxation. While your thoughts may float in a dreamy buzz, your body is more likely to find itself fixed in one spot for the duration of GDP’s effects. Granddaddy Purple is typically pulled off the shelf for consumers looking to combat pain, stress, insomnia, appetite loss, and muscle spasms. GDP blesses growers with massive yields which are ready for harvest following a 60 day flowering time indoors.

About this brand

Deluxe Leaf Logo
At Deluxe Leaf we believe in healing through transparency. The naturally derived cannabinoids and terpenes in our formula provide a comprehensive synergistic effect exclusive to Deluxe Leaf products.