YaderU
on November 8th, 2019
This is my favorite so far......its a great comfort level.
on October 10th, 2019
This is a nice vape and the lemony taste is great
on October 3rd, 2019
I love lemonhead and this tastes just like it
A sativa-dominant hybrid of Lemon Skunk and Super Silver Haze and two time Cannabis Cup winner from Green House Seeds. Super Lemon Haze is a kief-caked multi-colored wonder. As the name states this strain has real lemony characteristics. The smell is zesty, citrusy, and a little sweet. As for the taste, it's everything one would expect from the namesake; tart and sweet like lemonheads candy - not quite as sharp as one might expect. The effects are uniquely energetic and lively, may not be the best strain for those of us that are naturally wound-up tight.