  5. Blue Nina Sugar Wax 1g
Hybrid

Blue Nina Sugar Wax 1g

by Denver Dab Co.

About this product

About this strain

Blue Nina

Blue Nina

Blue Nina is one of Colorado Seed Inc.’s excellent Blue Dream crosses. This sativa-dominant hybrid cross between Blue Dream and Nina Limone offers energetic effects and complicated fruity flavors. This plant has been known to grow into Haze and Blueberry dominant phenotypes, both coated in dense crystals and bright orange hairs. Indulge in this strain to stave off laziness and stimulate a heady state of mind that is conducive to creative projects. 

About this brand

