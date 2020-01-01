 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Purple Glue Diamonds 0.5g

by Denver Dab Co.

Denver Dab Co. Concentrates Solvent Purple Glue Diamonds 0.5g

About this strain

Purple Glue

Purple Glue

From GG strains, Purple Glue crosses Las Vegas Purple Kush (LVPK) with their highly celebrated Original Glue to create a new heavy strain. Its earthy flavor also has a sweetness reminiscent of kush genetics. Its strong high may keep you in your seat with the sense of being bundled up and swaddled like a baby. Purple Glue is a must for any Original Glue fan looking for a new flavor of a celebrated classic.

 

