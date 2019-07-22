itsmecodichan
on July 22nd, 2019
I was going for pain relief but a little disappointed
Full body relaxation paired with a focused, yet calm cerebral buzz is how many consumers would describe Grape Stomper. Perfect for social gatherings, consumers will find themselves more at ease in public settings.Grape bubblegum combines with light floral notes to create this mind-bendingly delicious strain.
on April 21st, 2019
Nice fruity flavor with a smooth drag. Immediate high giving a feeling of bliss. Good for depression, anxiety and pain relief. Resulting in a fairly long lasting, pleasant stone; without the couch lock.