 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Holland's Hope
Indica

Holland's Hope

by Derp Farms

Write a review
Derp Farms Cannabis Flower Holland's Hope

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Holland's Hope

Holland's Hope

Holland's Hope was one of the first cannabis varieties designed for tough outdoor conditions. In the early 1980s, Holland's Hope was created by White Label Seed Company, a partner breeder of Sensi Seeds, and named for her ability to produce excellent results in a wet and unpredictable summer, giving hope to Holland's outdoor growers. Because she was bred for wet circumstances, Holland’s Hope is fungus-resistant. This pure indica produces solid, heavy buds that will provide you with a knock-down stone.

About this brand

Derp Farms Logo