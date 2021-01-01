 Loading…

Indica

Plushberry

by Derp Farms

Derp Farms Cannabis Flower Plushberry

Derp Farms

Plushberry

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Plushberry, also known as "Plush Berry" and "Plush Berry Kush," is an indica marijuana strain. Originally bred by TGA Seeds, Plushberry is made from a cross between Black Cherry Soda and Space Queen. The Black Cherry Soda lends this strain an aromatic berry scent, while the Space Queen genetics promote heavy resin production. Plushberry induces a deep relaxation in the mind and body, with calming qualities that melt away stress. There are two main phenotypes of Plushberry: one that grows smaller, pink-tinted plants, and another with bulkier, more indica-like formations. Plushberry flowers in 55 to 65 days with medium to heavy yields. 

