Sweet Black Angel
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Pinene
- Limonene
Samsara Seeds crossed two very different strains, the sativa-dominant Super Silver Haze and pure indica Black Domina, to create an easy-to-grow, quick-flowering indica-dominant hybrid that produces heavy yields of high-quality flowers. Sweet Black Angel presents a sweet musky odor with undertones of blackberry, and a relaxing body high most suitable for nighttime use for the treatment of pain, anxiety, and insomnia.
