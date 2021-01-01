 Loading…

Indica

Sweet Black Angel

by Derp Farms

Derp Farms Cannabis Flower Sweet Black Angel

Sweet Black Angel

Sweet Black Angel
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Limonene

Samsara Seeds crossed two very different strains, the sativa-dominant Super Silver Haze and pure indica Black Domina, to create an easy-to-grow, quick-flowering indica-dominant hybrid that produces heavy yields of high-quality flowers. Sweet Black Angel presents a sweet musky odor with undertones of blackberry, and a relaxing body high most suitable for nighttime use for the treatment of pain, anxiety, and insomnia.

