  Home
  Shop
  Concentrates
  Solvent
  Bubble Gum Wax 1g
Hybrid

Bubble Gum Wax 1g

by Desaus

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

About this strain

Bubble Gum

Bubble Gum
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Bubble Gum is a classic sativa-dominant hybrid marked by sweet and fruity flavors. This strain has the ability to numb your body while leaving your mind feeling clearheaded. Bubble Gum was originally developed by growers in Indiana and has been winning awards since 1994. Bubble Gum is easy to grow and has a flowering time of 7-9 weeks.

About this brand

