  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Cherry Cream Pie Pre-Roll 0.5g
Hybrid

Cherry Cream Pie Pre-Roll 0.5g

by Deschutes Growery

About this product

About this strain

Cherry Cream Pie

Cherry Cream Pie

Cherry Cream Pie is the decadent indica-dominant hybrid offspring of Cherry Pie and Cookies and Cream. With pronounced OG undertones and hints of tartness and pine, Cherry Cream Pie’s terpene profile is half the experience. The strain’s calming effects permeate both mind and body, offering consumers carefree, mid-level sedation. Enjoy Cherry Cream Pie later in the day as couch-lock and appetite stimulation are two common side effects after consumption. This delicious strain will mellow aggravated muscles as well as minor aches and pains. 

About this brand

Deschutes Growery Logo
BORN IN THE LAND OF FIRE, GROWN FROM VOLCANICALLY PURIFIED WATERS AND NURTURED FOR A PURE & NATURAL EXPERIENCE. Clean Water Our Flowers are provided the freshest, clearest, water originating from the Cascade Mountains in Bend, Oregon. Commitment to our Environment We take great strides to offset any environmental impact we may produce by closely monitoring all aspects of our growery from our equipment usage to our business partnerships. Blue Sky Champion Member Blue Sky is a voluntary program from Pacific Power Company that provides the opportunity to support newly developed renewable energy now and help build a larger market for renewable energy. Solar Powered Oregon’s 1st Indoor Solar Powered Growery. Equipped with a 56 kW/h system that offsets a considerable amount of our power consumption. LED Lighting Furthering reducing our carbon footprint, our growery is equipped with LED grow lights in both our vegetative and flowering rooms. Cleangreen Certified Modeled on national and international sustainability, organic and biodynamic program standards, the Clean Green program requires on-site inspections and third-party lab testing. Nutrition Our plants are fed 100% Organic nutrients and we build our soil from scratch for the proper mineral and nutrient balance. No Clones Our genetics are grown from seeds. We start hundreds of seeds and select strain by strain our keeper phenotypes.