Gelato #33 Pre-Rolls 1g 2-pack

by Deschutes Growery

About this strain

Gelato #33

Terpenes
  Myrcene
  Caryophyllene
  Limonene

Originally from the famous Cookie Fam of the Bay Area, Gelato is a cross between Sunset Sherbet and Thin Mint GSC. Since its birth, a number of phenotypes have been released, all with their own unique attributes. One of them is Gelato #33, a balanced hybrid with compact buds, staying true to its Cookie genetics. Like other Gelato phenotypes, Gelato #33 is covered with fiery orange hairs while its buds can be dark green to purple. With sweet citrus and fruity flavors, Gelato #33 offers an uplifting and energetic high that is perfect for any post-work activity after a long day.

About this brand

Deschutes Growery

BORN IN THE LAND OF FIRE, GROWN FROM VOLCANICALLY PURIFIED WATERS AND NURTURED FOR A PURE & NATURAL EXPERIENCE. Clean Water Our Flowers are provided the freshest, clearest, water originating from the Cascade Mountains in Bend, Oregon. Commitment to our Environment We take great strides to offset any environmental impact we may produce by closely monitoring all aspects of our growery from our equipment usage to our business partnerships. Blue Sky Champion Member Blue Sky is a voluntary program from Pacific Power Company that provides the opportunity to support newly developed renewable energy now and help build a larger market for renewable energy. Solar Powered Oregon's 1st Indoor Solar Powered Growery. Equipped with a 56 kW/h system that offsets a considerable amount of our power consumption. LED Lighting Furthering reducing our carbon footprint, our growery is equipped with LED grow lights in both our vegetative and flowering rooms. Cleangreen Certified Modeled on national and international sustainability, organic and biodynamic program standards, the Clean Green program requires on-site inspections and third-party lab testing. Nutrition Our plants are fed 100% Organic nutrients and we build our soil from scratch for the proper mineral and nutrient balance. No Clones Our genetics are grown from seeds. We start hundreds of seeds and select strain by strain our keeper phenotypes.