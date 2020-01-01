About this product

Onfused with Full Spectrum Hemp Extract in our own kitchen. Conscientious dog owners can give their dogs Desert AZEE’s peanut butter flavored dog treats with the intention to alleviate arthritis and joint pain, inflammation, reduce the likelihood of seizures, ease anxiety and lower stress levels in their companion. These treats feature all natural ingredients, a fun bone shape, and natural crunch they will enjoy. Produced with sustainable, organically cultivated and processed Full Spectrum CBD oil and sourced only from farms with the highest quality standards as Desert AZEE. Our products undergo testing to ensure the accuracy of CBD potency and less than 0.3% THC. Each treat contains 2.5mg full spectrum extract. Give your dog some therapeutic relief that is sure to make their tail wag! -Full Spectrum means the oil is less processed. Therefore maintaining a diversity of beneficial cannabinoids including CBD, CBG, CBN, CBC with <0.3% THCA and THC combined; flavonoids, terpenes, essential vitamins and minerals, fatty acids and proteins that can be found in the natural hemp plant. -All Natural: Contains only premium, all natural ingredients with no artificial preservatives. -Trust in an organization that practices and implements GMP processing standards. Our Dog Treats come in 25mg and 50mg options. Ingredients: Whole Wheat Flour, Oatmeal, Wheat Bran, Chicken Fat (Preserved with Mixed Tocopherols, A Natural Source of Vitamin E), Crunchy Peanut Butter, Cane Molasses, Maltodextrin, Eggs, Apples, Carrots, Caramel Color, Garlic, Salt, Natural Peanut Flavor, Mixed Tocopherols (A Natural Preservative), CBD Rich Hemp Extract.