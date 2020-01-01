 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Pets
  4. Pet treats
  5. Dog Treats, 50mg Doggie Bag

Dog Treats, 50mg Doggie Bag

by Desert AZEE CBD

Write a review
Desert AZEE CBD Pets Pet Treats Dog Treats, 50mg Doggie Bag

$14.00MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Onfused with Full Spectrum Hemp Extract in our own kitchen. Conscientious dog owners can give their dogs Desert AZEE’s peanut butter flavored dog treats with the intention to alleviate arthritis and joint pain, inflammation, reduce the likelihood of seizures, ease anxiety and lower stress levels in their companion. These treats feature all natural ingredients, a fun bone shape, and natural crunch they will enjoy. Produced with sustainable, organically cultivated and processed Full Spectrum CBD oil and sourced only from farms with the highest quality standards as Desert AZEE. Our products undergo testing to ensure the accuracy of CBD potency and less than 0.3% THC. Each treat contains 2.5mg full spectrum extract. Give your dog some therapeutic relief that is sure to make their tail wag! -Full Spectrum means the oil is less processed. Therefore maintaining a diversity of beneficial cannabinoids including CBD, CBG, CBN, CBC with <0.3% THCA and THC combined; flavonoids, terpenes, essential vitamins and minerals, fatty acids and proteins that can be found in the natural hemp plant. -All Natural: Contains only premium, all natural ingredients with no artificial preservatives. -Trust in an organization that practices and implements GMP processing standards. Our Dog Treats come in 25mg and 50mg options. Ingredients: Whole Wheat Flour, Oatmeal, Wheat Bran, Chicken Fat (Preserved with Mixed Tocopherols, A Natural Source of Vitamin E), Crunchy Peanut Butter, Cane Molasses, Maltodextrin, Eggs, Apples, Carrots, Caramel Color, Garlic, Salt, Natural Peanut Flavor, Mixed Tocopherols (A Natural Preservative), CBD Rich Hemp Extract.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Desert AZEE CBD Logo
We believe in providing safe and practical hemp-derived CBD oil supplements that really work for your lifestyle. Our products are all-natural, regulated, and completely legal. Simply put, we are passionate about the benefits of hemp-derived CBD oil. After trying our products, we are certain you’ll be passionate about them too.