 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD tinctures
  5. Lemon Tincture, 2500mg

Lemon Tincture, 2500mg

by Desert AZEE CBD

Write a review
Desert AZEE CBD Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Tinctures Lemon Tincture, 2500mg

$125.00MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Buy Here

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Tinctures present a quick, easy and convenient method to deliver your preferred dose of beneficial Full Spectrum Hemp Extract. Our Lemon Flavor Tincture is specially formulated for those who enjoy a refreshingly zesty twist. Produced with sustainable, organically cultivated and processed Full Spectrum Hemp Extract. Sourced only from farms with the highest quality standards as Desert AZEE and formulated with 100% Pure Non-GMO MCT Oil isolated and extracted from coconut oil. Our tinctures undergo testing to ensure the accuracy of CBD potency and less than 0.3% THC. To use, fill the dropper with the liquid and drip it into the mouth just under the tongue. To promote easy absorption, hold the tincture in the mouth for a few seconds before swallowing. Or simply add some drops to your morning tea or beverage of choice and let your calm, yet ultra-productive day unfold! -Lemon Oil, also known by its nickname “Liquid Sunshine”, has been used in Ayurvedic medicines for thousands of years to treat a vast range of health issues. -Full Spectrum means the oil is less processed. Therefore maintaining a diversity of beneficial cannabinoids including CBD, CBG, CBN, CBC, with <0.3% THCA and THC combined; flavonoids, terpenes, essential vitamins and minerals, fatty acids and proteins that can be found in the natural hemp plant. -Potential health benefits of MCT Oil: Better brain and memory function. Energy boost and increased endurance. Weight loss and improved weight management. Lowered cholesterol and lowered blood sugar levels. -Trust in an organization that practices and implements GMP processing standards. (Net Weight = 28g) Our Lemon Tinctures are available in 1000mg, 1500mg, and 2500mg options. The 1,000mg Tincture is best suited for those seeking basic symptom relief. Ingredients: 100% Pure Non-GMO Medium Chain Triglyceride Coconut Oil, Cold Pressed Organic Citrus Limon (Lemon) Oil, CBD Rich Hemp Extract.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Desert AZEE CBD Logo
We believe in providing safe and practical hemp-derived CBD oil supplements that really work for your lifestyle. Our products are all-natural, regulated, and completely legal. Simply put, we are passionate about the benefits of hemp-derived CBD oil. After trying our products, we are certain you’ll be passionate about them too.