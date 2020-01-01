About this product

Sooth your lips and promote recovery with our revitalizing Mint Lip Balm. Infused with Full Spectrum Hemp Extract and handcrafted in small batches from our own kitchen. Quickly heal chapped or cracked lips with a simple combination of organic coconut oil, organic beeswax and a hint of mint. Produced with sustainable, organically cultivated and processed Full Spectrum Hemp Extract and sourced only from farms with the highest quality standards as Desert AZEE. Our products undergo testing to ensure the accuracy of CBD potency and less than 0.3% THC. -Full Spectrum means the oil is less processed. Therefore maintaining a diversity of beneficial cannabinoids including CBD, CBG, CBN, CBC with <0.3% THCA and THC combined; flavonoids, terpenes, essential vitamins and minerals, fatty acids and proteins that can be found in the natural hemp plant.. -Organic Coconut Oil acts as a natural SPF providing protection from sun damage. -Beeswax is high in Vitamin A, which has been found to support cell reconstruction and health. -Trust in an organization that practices and implements GMP processing standards. Ingredients: Organic Coconut Oil, Beeswax, Organic Mint Flavoring (Organic Sunflower Oil, Organic Spearmint Oil, Organic Peppermint Oil), CBD Rich Hemp Extract.