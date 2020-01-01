About this product

Tinctures present a quick, easy and convenient method to deliver your preferred dose of beneficial Full Spectrum Hemp Extract. Our Natural Tincture is specially formulated for those who prefer a mild, unobtrusive flavor. Produced with sustainable, organically cultivated and processed Full Spectrum Hemp Extract. Sourced only from farms with the highest quality standards as Desert AZEE. Our tinctures undergo testing to ensure the accuracy of CBD potency and less than 0.3% THC. To use, fill the dropper with the liquid and drip it into the mouth, just under the tongue for easy absorption. Hold the tincture in the mouth for a few seconds before swallowing. Or simply add some drops to your freshly brewed coffee or tea in the morning and let your calm, yet ultra-productive day unfold! -Full Spectrum means the oil is less processed. Therefore maintaining a diversity of beneficial cannabinoids including CBD, CBG, CBN, CBC with <0.3% THCA and THC combined; flavonoids, terpenes, essential vitamins and minerals, fatty acids and proteins that can be found in the natural hemp plant. -High Oleic Sunflower Oil offers a trans-fat free oil solution. -Trust in an organization that practices and implements GMP processing standards. Our Natural Tinctures come in 200mg and 500mg options. (Net Weight = 20g) Ingredients: 100% Pure Organic High Oleic Expeller Pressed Sunflower Oil, CBD Rich Hemp Extract.