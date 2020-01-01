About this product

An award winning topical ointment, our extra strength Neuropathy Salve with Menthol features a pure essential oil blend prepared by a local Master Herbalist. This nerve pain salve aims to help to calm the burning and tingling sensations, touch sensitivity, and numbness that are commonly associated with neuropathy. Infused topicals work by binding to the cannabinoid receptors found throughout the body which become activated by the body’s naturally-occurring endocannabinoids. Produced with sustainable, organically cultivated and processed Full Spectrum Hemp Extract. Sourced only from farms with the highest quality standards as Desert AZEE. Our salves undergo testing to ensure the accuracy of CBD potency and less than 0.3% THC. -Coconut Oil and Beeswax blended together are reported to possess strong antimicrobial properties to protect the skin from harmful bacteria and promote wound healing while keeping the skin moisturized. -Menthol produces a cooling sensation by blocking the current along the nerves responsible for detecting temperature. -Our exclusive blend of Essential Oils packs a punch with the capabilities to reduce inflammation, soothe aches and pains, relieve digestive upset or stomach discomfort, ease restlessness and anxiety. -Full spectrum means the oil is less processed. Therefore maintaining a diversity of beneficial cannabinoids including CBD, CBG, CBN, CBC with <0.3% THCA and THC combined; flavonoids, terpenes, essential vitamins and minerals, fatty acids and proteins that can be found in the natural hemp plant. -Trust in an organization that practices and implements GMP processing standards. (Net Weight = 56g) Ingredients: Coconut Oil, Beeswax, 100% Pure Menthol Crystals, CBD Rich Hemp Extract, 100% Pure Essential Oil Blend of: Lavender, Blood Orange, Clove, Ginger.