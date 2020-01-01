About this product

Treat yourself to all-natural and Vegan Organic Gummy Bears onfused in our own kitchen with Full Spectrum Hemp Extract. These yummy gummies come in cherry, strawberry, lemon, grape, orange and grapefruit flavors – all in one package. Made with organic white grape juice and no artificial flavors or coloring. A sweet, gourmet treat that can be enjoyed during any part of your day. Produced with sustainable, organically cultivated and processed Full Spectrum Hemp Extract. Sourced only from farms with the highest quality standards as Desert AZEE. Our products are tested to ensure the accuracy of CBD potency and less than 0.3% THC. Each Vegan Organic Gummy Bear contains 10mg of Full Spectrum Extract. -Full Spectrum means the oil is less processed. Therefore maintaining a diversity of beneficial cannabinoids including CBD, CBG, CBN, CBC with <0.3% THCA and THC combined; flavonoids, terpenes, essential vitamins and minerals, fatty acids and proteins that can be found in the natural hemp plant. -No Artificial Ingredients: limit the risks and effects of synthetically manufactured ingredients that may include high blood pressure, allergies, depression and fatigue. -Trust in an organization that practices and implements GMP processing standards. Our Gummy Bears come in 10 piece and 20 piece options Ingredients: Organic Tapioca Syrup, Organic Sugar, Organic Grape Juice Concentrate, Citric Acid, Lactic Acid, Ascorbic Acid, Natural Flavors, Colors Added (Organic Black Carrot Juice Concentrate, Organic Turmeric, Organic Annatto), Organic Sunflower Oil, Carnauba Wax, CBD Rich Hemp Extract. *Packaged in the same facility as peanuts, tree nuts, wheat, soy, and milk products.